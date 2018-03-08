UPDATE with comment Kathy Griffin won’t be appearing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight after all. Griffin canceled due to a scheduling conflict, her spokesperson said.

“There was a scheduling conflict (on our end) and we had to regretfully call our friends at Kimmel to let them know she could no longer keep her booking,” a spokesperson for Griffin tells Deadline. “Kathy adores Jimmy and hopes to come back on Kimmel for a 24th time in the future.”

Kobe Bryant, whose Dear Basketball won an Oscar Sunday for best animated short, is now on tonight’s line-up. The basketball legend’s win drew some criticism because of past accusations of sexual abuse.

Kimmel has been an outspoken supporter of Griffin, recently telling the Hollywood Reporter, “She didn’t hurt anyone. She is one of the funniest people in the world. She’ll be bigger than ever,” and offering a guest spot on his show.

Griffin’s appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher tomorrow night is still on, and she tweeted today that she’ll be announcing her first three U.S. tour dates tomorrow.

Yesterday, she tweeted the Maher show line-up with the two-word message, “Oh Boy…”