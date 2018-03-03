Kathy Griffin, the comic fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve bash and generally absent from airwaves since she posted a photo of herself last year holding a bloody severed head with a Donald Trump mask, will appear on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher next week.

The booking was announced onscreen at the end of tonight’s Real Time episode, when the following week’s guests are listed as the show’s credits run.

Maher made no comment about Griffin’s upcoming appearance during tonight’s episode.

Griffin apologized in the immediate aftermath of the photo controversy last May, but later said Trump was “trying to ruin my life forever,” and condemned her former friends Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for turning their backs on her (Cooper and Griffin had been co-hosts of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, and Cohen was Griffin’s replacement this past holiday after CNN fired her over the Trump controversy).

The episode will air live on March 9 on HBO. Other guests scheduled are CNN’s Ana Navarro, conservative blogger Erick Erickson, New York Times staff editor Bari Weiss and stand-up comedian Trae Crowder.