A week after announcing on Real Time with Bill Maher that she would be resuming U.S. touring, comedian-provocateur Kathy Griffin told fans today that her Carnegie Hall show in New York nearly sold out in the first 24 hours they were on sale.

Griffin announced an eight-stop tour of North America last week, a list of dates that does not include the Carnegie Hall visit and another one to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

“I’m in shock,” she said on Twitter. “For most of the past year I was convinced that my career was over,” she said. “I have felt moments of despair that I can’t describe in a tweet. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Friend and fellow performer Bette Midler tweeted back, “Congratulations and welcome back! You were in Show Biz jail longer than the Stanford rapist was in real jail!” referring to swimmer Brock Turner, whose extremely light sentence drew major backlash. Midler added a follow-up tweet noting the St. Patrick’s Day timing for Griffin’s good fortune.

Griffin, as she told Maher in her first TV appearance in months, lost friends and career opportunities and faced extreme government surveillance methods that turned the simple act of getting on a domestic flight into an ordeal. What prompted it all was a magazine photo spread that went awry, picturing her holding a mocked-up version of President Donald Trump’s bloody, decapitated head. Trump tweeted his disdain and Griffin lost bookings such as CNN’s New Year’s Eve gig with Anderson Cooper. Griffin later called the picture “distasteful but not illegal” and said she had suffered disproportionate consequences.