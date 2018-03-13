Kathy Griffin’s Carnegie Hall gig, announced last week during her appearance on Bill Maher’s HBO show, has been set for June 26. The New York visit is one of eight tour dates announced today, with more to follow.

Any lingering doubts about Griffin’s defiant approach to her comeback after a year of scandal following her posting of the quickly infamous photo of herself holding a bloody dummy head of Donald Trump – possible doubts, at least, for anyone who didn’t see her take-no-prisoners interview on Real Time Friday – can be dispelled merely by the name of her new traveling show: The Laugh Your Head Off World Tour.

“Donald Trump will not survive the live and hilarious indictment I will be bringing down on his orange head,” Griffin said in today’s tour announcement. “Did I say head?” She warns, “My show isn’t for the faint of heart so leave your kids at home. My motto is ‘Funny First.’ But don’t worry, we’ve got some serious smack talking to do about everything and everyone, with love, of course.”

The tour of the United States, Canada and Mexico kicks off May 25 in Toronto. The partial tour list released today does not include a date for the Kennedy Center gig in Washington D.C. that Griffin announced, along with Carnegie Hall, on the Maher show.

With additional dates still to be announced, the tour so far includes Toronto (May 25), Kitchener (May 26), Calgary (May 31), Vancouver (June 2), San Francisco (June 14), Seattle (June 16), Boston (June 21) and New York (June 26).