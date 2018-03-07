Kathryn Schotthoefer, one of the creatives behind major marketing campaigns for Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros and Fox, is launching a content studio and consultancy, Original Media Ventures.

Schotthoefer, who was previously President of digital creative agency Heavenspot, is joined in the all-female executive team by former Maker Studios executive Emily Wynne-Hughes, who will run programming, Amazing Race producer Kristi Dixon, who will oversee production, and former Warner Bros exec Katie Hutchings, who will be in charge of partnerships.

The company has already partnered with 21st Century Fox and National Geographic and has also revealed a number of projects that it is developing including a scripted anthology series about teen girls around the world and a digital series featuring Plus1, a non-profit that partners touring music artists such as Arcade Fire with grassroots issue organizations.

Original Media Ventures will produce original content as well as branded work and is aiming to tell stories by “underrepresented creative voices”.

Schotthoefer said, “The world has long been ready for the content industry to start telling stories based on a much larger set of experiences, and we are thrilled to be partnering with brands, distributors, organizations, and creatives who want to be part of that movement. Women, people of color, and those without traditional access to the media industry deserve to tell their stories, to see themselves represented in content, and to be paid equally for their work.”