Karimah Westbrook (Suburbicon) is set as a series regular in the CW’s untitled April Blair/Spencer Paysinger drama pilot from writer April Blair, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. TV. Written by Blair (Reign) and directed by Rob Hardy, the project is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger and produced by L.A. Galaxy soccer player Robbie Rogers. It centers on a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. When he is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Compton and Beverly Hills — begin to collide. Westbrook will play Grace James. Warm, loving and strong, Grace is Spencer’s single mother who works as a courthouse clerk to pay the bills. Very much aware of Spencer’s gifts as both an athlete and student, she is entirely supportive of her son’s choice to transfer to Beverly Hills High. Westbrook’s recent credits include feature Suburbicon directed by George Clooney and guest-starring roles on Shameless, Aquarius and Masters of Sex. She’s repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier and Hinojosa and Kerner Management Associates.

Justina Adorno (Seven Seconds) has booked a series regular role on ABC drama pilot Grand Hotel, from Eva Longoria, Brian Tanen and ABC Studios. Written by Tanen based on a Spanish format and directed by Ken Olin, Grand Hotel is a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering on the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior. Adorno will play Yoli, Carolina’s (Feliz Ramirez) twin sister. Adorno, a member of the NBC Diversity Showcase, can be seen in a recurring role role on Netflix’s Seven Seconds. She also recently wrapped filming features Mike Mike Tan and Shotgun. She’s repped by Michele Peacock at Andreadis Talent Agency.