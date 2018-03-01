Justin Vivian Bond, the Tony-nominated performance artist and singer perhaps best known as Kiki in New York’s Kiki & Herb cabaret duo, will narrate The Gospel of Eureka, a documentary headed to SXSW.

Directed by Donal Mosher and Michael Palmieri, The Gospel of Eureka chronicles evangelical Christians and drag queens in the small town of Eureka, Arkansas.

“We were thrilled to work with Justin Vivian Bond and couldn’t think of a more splendid, multifaceted storyteller to be the voice of our film,” said the directors.

“I took one look at The Gospel Of Eureka and knew I had to be a part of it,” said Bond. “It contains all of the things polite people don’t talk about at dinner; politics, religion, and sex. What a feast!!!”

The doc’s logline: “Love, faith and civil rights collide in a southern town as evangelical Christians and drag queens step into the spotlight to dismantle stereotypes. Taking a personal, and often comical look at negotiating differences between religion and belief through performance, political action, and partnership, gospel drag shows and passion plays set the stage for one hell of a show.”

Bond, along with co-star Kenny Mellman, performed their Kiki & Herb shows throughout the ’90s and into the new century, landing on Broadway in 2006 with the show Kiki & Herb: Alive on Broadway, which was nominated for a 2007 Tony Award for Special Theatrical Event.

In 2014, Bond co-starred with Stephen Spinella in an off-Broadway production of Brecht’s A Man’s A Man (Man Equals Man), with new music by Duncan Sheik.