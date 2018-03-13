EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate have dated their Sundance Film Festival acquisition Juliet, Naked for release. The film will bow in a limited August 17 release, followed by a national release August 31, the long Labor Day weekend.

In the Jesse Peretz-directed film adapted from a Nick Hornby novel, Duncan (Chris O’Dowd) is an obsessive fan of cult rock musician Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke), much to the chagrin of his longtime girlfriend, Annie (Rose Byrne). One night after Annie unleashes an online tirade about the annoyances of rock fandom, Tucker himself unexpectedly enters their lives, bringing along his highly complicated personal life.

Tamara Jenkins & Jim Taylor and Evgenia Peretz adapted the screenplay.