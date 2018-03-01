For $90, you can study comedy with Judd Apatow. Pre-enrollment begins today for the class offered exclusively via Masterclass.

In his first-ever online class, the producer, director and writer behind hit films such as Knocked Up, This is 40, Funny People, and The 40-Year-Old-Virgin (co-written with Steve Carell), will “share lessons on how to create hilarious storylines, write great stand-up, and direct comedies that leave audiences laughing.” Students will learn his process through case studies and scene deconstructions, and get Apatow’s practical advice on how to pitch ideas and navigate the industry. Class is directed by Jay Roach (Austin Powers films, Meet the Parents).

“I have been mentored by many great comedians in my life. If someone out there watches this class and it’s helpful in their development as a comic mind, and they can create something that makes the world a happier place, then I did something that I can be proud of,” said Apatow.

Apatow has produced movies and TV shows including Anchorman, Freaks and Geeks, Oscar-nominated films Bridesmaids and The Big Sick, HBO’s Girls and Crashing, and Netflix’s Love. Apatow returned to his stand-up roots with the 2017 Netflix special, The Return.

For more information and enrollment go to http://www.masterclass.com/ja.

Check out the promo above.