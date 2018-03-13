Broadway’s Tony-winning producer Ken Davenport (Once on This Island, Spring Awakening) has acquired the musical rights to the life of Miracle Mop inventor and home-shopping entrepreneur Joy Mangano.

A creative team was not announced. Davenport’s other credits include the Tony-winning Kinky Boots, among many others.

Mangano was the inspiration behind Joy, the 2015 David O. Russell film starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Mangano said that “being the subject of a Broadway musical is more than a dream come true for me.”

“I’m a local Long Island girl,” she said. “I just used to dream of coming into town to see a Broadway musical – much less to be the subject of one.”

Davenport, whose production of Once On This Island is currently on Broadway, said, “Joy Mangano’s journey from divorced and working mother to a wildly successful businesswoman was made for the stage. If she didn’t exist, I would have tried to invent her. Her wit, savvy and perseverance in the face of great odds made this remarkable woman into an inspiration and pop culture legend.” He added he “can’t wait to begin developing her story for Broadway.”

Mangano has created and sold nearly $3 billion of products like the self-wringing Miracle Mop, Huggable Hangers, My Little Steamer, Forever Fragrant, and the SpinBall Wheel luggage. She currently appears on HSN about once a month, reaching more than 90 million homes live.

Davenport’s other Broadway credits include the acclaimed Deaf West Theatre’s Spring Awakening, It’s Only a Play, Macbeth starring Alan Cumming, Godspell, The Bridges of Madison County and Will Ferrell’s You’re Welcome America, among others.