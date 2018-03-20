EXCLUSIVE: Josh Lucas is the latest to come aboard Fox 2000’s The Impossible, the faith-based drama based on the true story Joyce Smith’s account of her son’s miraculous recovery, which she detailed in her novel, The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection. Lucas joins a cast led by Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Topher Grace (That ’70s Show). Roxann Dawson is at the helm.

Lucas will play Brain Smith, the father of 14-year old John who fell through a frozen lake in Missouri one winter and was proclaimed lifeless. Through prayer and faith, Joyce sat by her son’s bedside until his heart started beating again.

Brian has a good relationship with John, though he sometimes errs more on the side of a friend than a parent.

DeVon Franklin is producing the film from a script by Grant Nieport.

Lucas’ recent film credits include indie films What They Had, All Square, and another religion-centered drama, The Most Hated Woman in America, which starred Melissa Leo as Madelyn Murray O’Hair, the founder of American Atheists. He also just wrapped Broadway run in The Parisian Woman, opposite Uma Thurman and is set to recur in the Kevin Costner starring series Yellowstone, from Paramount Network.

Lucas is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.