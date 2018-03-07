EXCLUSIVE: Universal’s President of Marketing, Josh Goldstine, has officially been let go from the studio. This follows the exec having been put on administrative leave last month. I understand the official decision was formalized on Tuesday. A person familiar with the situation confirms that after a review, it was determined Goldstine would be dismissed from Universal based on significant violations of company policy. No further information was offered.

On February 14, it emerged that Goldstine had been placed on administrative leave while the studio conducted a thorough investigation. At that same time, EVP, Creative Strategy and Research, Seth Byers, was let go after allegations of “inappropriate conduct” surfaced in the marketing department.

Universal Pictures toppers Jeff Shell and Donna Langley had sent an internal memo that day informing staffers of the situation, saying, “Our highest priority is to provide a working environment where every employee feels heard, seen and safe. We commend the people who have had the courage to come forward. We have no tolerance for harassment or other disrespectful behavior, and we will be taking any necessary steps to ensure that actions that violate our core values are dealt with swiftly and decisively.”

In that same February memo, the bosses said they were “doing a number of things to address this immediately, including a full review in the marketing department to ensure every employee has the opportunity to voice concerns, raise any issues and provide feedback about the working environment, and we are prepared to take whatever additional action is needed.”

Goldstine joined Universal from Sony in 2011.