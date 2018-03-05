UPDATED with speech video: Jordan Peele stood on the stage of the Dolby Theatre and admitted he feared his critically acclaimed horror film Get Out would never get made.

“I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn’t going to work. I thought no one would ever make this movie. But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, that people would hear it and people would see it,” Peele said.

“I want to dedicate this to all the people who who raised my voice and let me make this movie,” Peele said.

The directorial debut for the comedian best-known for his sketch comedy work was the heavy favorite for best original screenplay, having received wide critical acclaim for its savvy treatment of racism in America.

Peele has collected plenty of acknowledgement before receiving the Motion Picture Association of America’s biggest prize: collecting best feature and best director at the Independent Spirit Awards; and the Writers Guild of America award for best original screenplay, the Directors Guild award for outstanding directorial achievement for a first-time feature film director.

The director came into the night with nominations for best director and screenwriter. The film, which brought in $255 million in worldwide box office, also received a best picture nomination.