Lucasfilm announced this morning that Emmy-nominated producer and actor Jon Favreau has signed on to executive produce and write a live-action Star Wars series for Disney’s new direct-to-consumer platform. Favreau is a big Star Wars fan having played roles in both the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series and in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” says Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure,” added the filmmaker who has delivered such hit to Disney as Marvel’s Iron Man 1& 2 and Jungle Book. He’s in the midst of production on a live action version of The Lion King set for release in 2019. Jungle Book won an Oscar for VFX.

Disney CEO Bob Iger teased the news during the recent earnings call, but did not name the project. He said the studio output of four to five original series and another four to five original movies would head to the Disney entertainment OTT service for its planned launch in late 2019. Lucasfilm’s Carrie Beck had been overseeing the programming efforts for the OTT service.

The untitled Star Wars live-action series does not yet have a release date.