Johnny Sneed (13 Reasons Why) and Brenna D’Amico (Descendants) have booked series regular roles in ABC’s untitled single-camera comedy pilot from My Name Is Earl executive producer Bobby Bowman, Condé Nast Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment and ABC Studios.

Written by Bowman and directed by Ian Fitzgibbon, the Untitled Bobby Bowman Project is inspired by Bowman’s childhood growing up with a father with mental illness. The uplifting comedy features a dysfunctional family that perseveres despite their differences and finds happiness in unexpected places.

Sneed will play Buzz, A brilliant scientist with a ton of Ph.D.s, Buzz is wonderful, quirky, warm and loving with a great sense of humor about himself and life in general. Without his meds, Buzz can go off the deep end and tends to get very anxious and paranoid.He knows his medical issues sometime make things difficult for his family but he also knows that they have his back no matter what. D’Amico will play Vera, a straight-faced troublemaker and rebel.

Sneed, who played William Barnes on Parks & Recreation, had recent guest roles on 13 Reasons Why and Ray Donovan, among others. He’s repped by The Kohner Agency, Haven Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein.

D’Amico, known for her performances in Descendants 1 and 2 for Disney Channel, is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Jeffrey S. Becker with Swanson, Martin & Bell.