Kevin Connolly took to Instagram this morning to reveal that the new release date for his film Gotti is June 15.

It’s the third feature that the Entourage star has directed, and it stars John Travolta as the Teflon Don. Back in December, days before the movie’s release date, the filmmakers exercised a buy back clause and took the movie back from Lionsgate Premiere which was giving it a day and date VOD/theatrical release with a plane to secure a new distributor for a wide release.

Emmett/Furla/Oasis produced the film alongside Highland Film Group and Fiore Films.

Kelly Preston, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Stacy Keach, and Spencer Lofranco also star. Lem Dobbs and Leo Rossi wrote the screenplay.