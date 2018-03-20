John Oliver’s new children’s book about Veep Mike Pence’s bunny, Marlon Bundo, has sold out, but another printing is in the works asap, the HBO late-night host told Ellen DeGeneres on her show today.

Oliver’s Bundo book is No. 1 on Amazon, deposing James Comey’s book, while the Pence family’s Bundo book trailed, at No. 5.

Pence’s daughter and wife are taking to TV this week on their book tour for “Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President.” Last Week Tonight host Oliver is doing same for his competing Bundo book, “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” in which Pence’s pet rabbit falls in love with another male rabbit. All proceeds from Oliver’s book go to The Trevor Project and AIDS United.

Oliver says his book is intended as something he can read to his two-year-old son, painting the world in a more positive light than the “rollercoaster of pain” it is now.

Ellen then made Oliver race to hand copies of his book to her studio audience in under 60 seconds, before presenting the out-of-breath late-night star with a $10,000 donation to The Trevor Project courtesy of HBO.