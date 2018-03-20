John Oliver’s book about Vice President Mike Pence’s family bunny, “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” hit the top spot on Amazon’s best-seller list Monday night. Meanwhile, while Pence’s own Marlon Bundo book, “Marlon Bundo’s A Day In The Life Of The Vice President” trailed at No. 5.

Oliver’s pushed from Amazon’s top spot sacked FBI Director James Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.

Pence’s publisher, Regnery Publishing accused Oliver of interjecting politics into the children’s book world. That’s rich, given that Pence’s book, written by his daughter and illustrated by his wife, features Veep reads a Bible while holding Marlon. And its book tour includes a stop at one of the country’s most well-funded anti-LGBTQ outfits, Focus on the Family.

In Oliver’s book, Marlon Bundo meets and falls in love with a boy bunny.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone would feel the need to ridicule an educational children’s book and turn it into something controversial and partisan,” Regnery Publishing sniffed to CNN on Monday.

Our and Mrs. Charlotte Pence’s goal is—and will continue to be—to educate young readers about the important role of the vice president, as well as to highlight the charities to which portions of the book proceeds will be donated,” a company rep told CNN.

But all of the proceeds from Oliver’s book will go to the Trevor Project, which provides assistance to LGBT youth, and to AIDS United.