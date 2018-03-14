Writer and director Nijla Mu’min tells a personal story through her film Jinn, which follows Summer, a carefree teenage girl whose world is turned upside down when her mother abruptly converts to Islam and becomes a different person. At first resistant to the faith, she begins to reevaluate her identity after becoming attracted to a Muslim classmate, crossing the thin line between physical desire and piety.

“It’s urgent and very necessary to tell these stories,” said Mu’min during her stop at the Deadline Studio at SXSW. “These are communities that have lived in this country for so many years and we’re just now seeing this kind of emergence of these images onscreen… with the current rhetoric coming from the White House, we need this story. We need to humanize Muslims, African American women, men. ”

Despite the universal undertones, Mu’min hopes for the “personal nature of the film to speak for itself and the visual quality of the film to speak for itself aside from that societal important.”

Mu’min was joined at the sit-down by stars Simone Missick, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Hisham Tawfiq, and Zoe Renee.

Check out the interview above.

The Deadline Studio at SXSW 2018 is presented by MoviePass.