Unless Donald Trump takes the bait, Jimmy Kimmel got the final word on their post-Oscar mini-feud last night as he both recapped the days events and escalated the conflict a notch.

“My tweet got more than twice as many likes as his tweet,” Kimmel said on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I know that’s the sort of thing that would get under his orange skin.”

The back-and-forth started yesterday when the president tweeted: “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

“Of course he was kidding,” Kimmel jabbed last night. “He’s not a narcissist.”

As Kimmel explained last night, his response tweet – “Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY” – did indeed get more “likes” from followers, for what it’s worth. As of Wednesday morning, Trump’s tweet had racked up 184,000 of the little hearts, while Kimmel’s tally was at 558,000.

And Kimmel could not resist explaining those lower Oscar ratings, noting “Trump loves saying the ratings are down to insinuate that it shows some kind of support for him, but the truth is every year since Netflix happened ratings are down for every big TV show – Super Bowl, Grammys, Emmys, Golden Globes. But Trump thinks he caused the ratings to go down.”

Then the coup de grace: “I really think he’d love the best picture winner, The Shape of Water. It’s about a monster who has sex with a woman who can’t talk about it. It’s basically his life story.”

Take a look at the clip above.