Jimmy Kimmel offered viewers a great deal on a set of Donald Trump Departed Staffer Commemorative Plates following POTUS’s sacking-by-Twitter of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“That’s how he found out– from a tweet,” Kimmel marveled of Trump’s inability to say “you’re fired” to anyone in person, despite all the practice he got starring in NBC’s long-running Apprentice franchise.

“Donald Trump spent more time firing Lil Jon than he did the Secretary of State,” Kimmel marveled, referencing one of Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice sackings.

In Tuesday morning’s tweet, Trump announced Mike Pompeo would replace Tillerson and Gina Haspel would move into Pompeo’s slot as CIA chief. Trump wrapped the tweet congratulating everyone named “I guess including Rex,” Kimmel speculated:

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Kimmel noted a report about Trump saying he came to his decision “all by himself….like a 5-year-old,” Kimmel observed. “Of course you did it by yourself, there’s no one else at the White House anymore! It’s just you and your Slovenian captive.”

Kimmel enlisted George Takei to hawk the collection of Departed Staffer Commemorative Plates, featuring Tillerson, Omarosa, Gary Cohen, Hope Hicks, Anthony Scaramucci, Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer, etc. Also in the offer: 50 blank plates “so you can keep up with the departures.”

These plates were hand-fired, like those whose faces adorn them, Takei said. And, “like a Trump advisor, this offer won’t be around for long!”