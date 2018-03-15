First Lady Melania Trump, “who hasn’t been seen much since Winter Stormy Daniels hit Washington D.C.,” is planning to meet with reps of Twitter, Facebook and Google to lead the fight against online bullying, said Jimmy Kimmel.

“Apparently the word ‘irony’ doesn’t translate from Slovenian,” joked Kimmel, who recently told O magazine that steering his late-night show monologues into politics has “cost me commercially,” citing “polls I’ve seen.”

“All she has to do to fight cyberbullying is take a hammer to her husband’s thumbs and phone.”

“Melania Trump holding a summit to stop cyberbullying is like Camille Cosby calling a meeting with Benadryl,” Kimmel deadpanned.

Then he unveiled the First Lady’s new anti-cyberbullying PSA: