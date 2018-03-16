‘It was another day of March Madness for the Trump administration,” Jimmy Kimmel said on on his ABC late-night how, referencing New York Times report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had subpoenaed the Trump Organization demanding it hand over docs related to business done with Russia.

“In an investigation like this, it’s important to follow the money, no matter how many porn stars it leads to,” Kimmel insisted.

“Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted about the subpoena yet. Probably because he doesn’t know how to spell ‘subpoena’,” Kimmel speculated.

“There are rumors he may try to fire Robert Mueller, which…that would have to be it, right? At that point, we’d have to just wait until he goes to Mar A Lago and lock him in it forever,” Kimmel wondered.

Trump had previously said Mueller looking into his personal finances would be a “red line,” prompting Kimmel to ask, “Why do I feel like this ends with Melania in a trench coat handing Robert Mueller papers in an underground parking lot somewhere?”

Meanwhile, new developments on Stormy Daniels.

“The adult film star who may or definitely did have sex with Donald Trump is trying to raise money to pay her legal fees,” Kimmel updated.

She has launched a fundraising page, so “now you can give money to a porn star, just like the President of the United States!”

“I never thought giving money to a porn star would be considered to be an act of patriotism,” Kimmel marveled.

“But, then again, I also never thought a guy who got in a Twitter war with Cher would become President.”