Mark Shaw’s true crime novel The Reporter Who Knew Too Much: The Mysterious Death of What’s My Line TV Star and Media Icon Dorothy Kilgallen has been optioned by filmmakers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle. They are still determining what form the book will take, limited series or film.

The filmmaking brothers last created and executive produced Paramount Network’s limited series Waco which starred Taylor Kitsch as Branch-Davidian leader David Koresh.

In The Reporter Who Knew Too Much, former CNN and USA Today legal analyst Shaw tells the story of reporter Dorothy Kilgallen, who was digging inito the assassination of President John F. Kennedy when she was found dead in her apartment. The death was ruled an accidental overdose but had remained suspicious with some, especially among conspiracy theorists.

Shaw believes that reporter’s death was, in fact, a murder to help cover up crucial new information she had discovered as part of her JFK investigation.

The Dowdles will draw from Shaw’s book as well as Shaw’s in-progress follow-up, Denial of Justice: Dorothy Kilgallen, Abuse of Power and the Most Compelling JFK Assassination Investigation in History, for the new project.

“Dorothy Kilgallen remains one of the most influential personalities of her era and decades ahead of her time,” said the Dowdle brothers. “Her insatiable drive to uncover the truth was both fascinating and dangerous. She defended those she felt were victims of injustice. In the process she took on some of the most powerful men in the world, knowing full well her life was in danger.”

Shaw is the author of more than 20 books including The Poison Patriarch about Joe Kennedy’s complicity in JFK’s assassination.

