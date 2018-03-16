It’s a Jersey Shore world, and youse guys are lucky enough to be able to share it. Tonight, the first trailer from Jersey Shore Family Vacation debuts, and there is a fond look back at some memorable moments planned in the coming days.

Four Road to Vacation specials will examine the most iconic Jersey Shore moments with all-new cast interviews and sneak peeks of the upcoming season. The schedule:

Thursday, 3/15 at 8PM ET – “Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Hottest Hookups”

Thursday, 3/22 at 8PM ET – “Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Biggest Blow-ups”

Thursday, 3/29 at 8PM ET – “Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Snookiest Moments” and “Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Craziest Couplings”

Thursday, 3/15 – Jersey Shore Season 1 Marathon

Thursday, 3/22 – Jersey Shore Season 2 Marathon

Thursday, 3/29 – Jersey Shore Season 5 Marathon

Thursday, 4/5 – Jersey Shore Season 6 Marathon

Weekend of 3/30 – 4/1 will air all six seasons in order and four “Road to Vacation” special

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, from creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano, features original Jersey Shore housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who reunite in Miami for the vacation of a lifetime. Salsano is executive producing via her 495 Productions.

The show is part of the recent ramp-up of unscripted programming at MTV that has fueled the network’s ratings comeback under president Chris McCarthy. After years of declines, MTV has posted nine consecutive months of year-over-year growth in primetime Live+same day ratings among adults 18-49, its longest streak since 2000. In the span of those nine months, MTV’s 18-49 numbers have risen 20% year-over-year, the most among the top 40 cable networks, with original series premieres up 34% vs year ago.

Tonight’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation first look: