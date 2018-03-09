EXCLUSIVE: Law & Order alum Jeremy Sisto is reuniting with Dick Wolf, signing on for a starring role opposite Zeeko Zaki in F.B.I., Wolf’s upcoming 13-episode CBS drama series.

A co-production between Universal Television and CBS TV Studios, the series chronicles the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

CBS

Sisto will play FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge. He is in the sweet spot of his FBI career: experienced enough to honcho a sophisticated response, energetic enough to keep his team motivated. His ability to relate and engage easily to subordinates and superiors makes him “good glue” and sets him up as the nerve center of the office. Everybody thinks they know the “real” man, but as open as he is, if you look closely, he takes in much more than he puts out.

Sisto joins previously cast lead Zaki and Connie Nielsen, who also had worked with Wolf before on Law & Order: SVU.

Craig Turk wrote the pilot episode for F.B.I. and will serve as showrunner. He executive produces alongside Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Niels Oplev is directling and executive producing the first episode.

Sisto starred as Cyrus Lupo on the final three seasons of Wolf’s flagship NBC crime drama series, Law & Order. He most recently toplined the second season of Audience Network series Ice and was a lead in the NatGeo miniseries A Long Road Home. The Six Feet Under alum’s TV series credits also include starring roles on ABC’s Suburgatory and The Returned. This marks his return to CBS, where he headlined the high-rated 1999 miniseries Jesus.

Sisto is repped by Gersh and MGMT Entertainment.