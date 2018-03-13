EXCLUSIVE: Jérémie Guez, the France-born novelist who wrote, produced and made his feature directorial debut with the SXSW-premiering drama A Bluebird in My Heart, has signed with WME and Management 360.

Bluebird centers on an ex-con who finds refuge in a motel run by a single mother and her daughter. Roland Møller, Lubna Azabal and Lola Le Lann star in the Belgium-France co-production, which bowed Saturday in the festival’s Narrative Feature section.

Guez’s screenwriter credits include co-writing Jalil Lespert’s 2014 drama Yves Saint-Laurent.

He published his first book at age 21 and has written four noir crime novels; one, Burn Out, was made into a movie and released by Gaumont in France this year. He also directed a documentary for Viceland on Marseille’s impoverished northern neighborhoods.