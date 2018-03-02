Jennifer Mudge (Boss) is set as a series regular opposite Michael Chiklis and Teyonah Parris in CBS drama pilot Murder, from Lin Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. Written by Amanda Green based on the British miniseries and directed by Anthony Hemingway, this new take on the investigative drama explores crime through the unique and often-conflicting perspectives of cops and killers, witnesses and victims, friends and family. Mudge will play Beth Garrity, an ER nurse who’s seen just as much death and pain as her husband, Detective Mason Garrity (Chiklis). The marriage is the solid rock on which both of their lives are built. Beth’s professional training and grounded Brooklyn roots give her a clear-eyed, common-sense perspective on life that she’s passing down to her four daughters. Mudge’s TV credits include Shades of Blue, Madam Secretary and Boss. She’s repped by Cornerstone Talent, SMS, Door 24 and Erik Hyman of Loeb & Loeb.

Related2018 CBS Pilots

Newcomer Ava Capri has booked a series-regular role opposite Annie Ilonzeh and Andy Karl in ABC’s drama pilot Staties, from Matt Partney & Corey Evett, Maniac Productions and ABC Studios. Written by Partney and Evett and directed by Rob Bowman, Staties centers on Eliza Cortez (Ilonzeh), a hard-charging NYPD detective who’s banished to the boonies after a high-profile mistake and is paired with a new partner, Oregon State Trooper Sam King (Karl). King’s investigative techniques don’t exactly follow protocol, as evidenced by his talking to trees for clues and his obsession with flying kites. Capri will play Felicity, Sam’s teenage daughter who works at the front desk of the Oregon State Police station. Capri next will be seen in the film Write When You Get Work, which premieres at SXSW. She is repped by CESD and Concrete Entertainment.

Related2018 ABC Pilots