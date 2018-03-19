Jenna Dewan Tatum has been tapped for a lead role opposite Callie Hernandez and Madeline Stowe in Fox’s musical drama pilot Mixtape, from former Smash showrunner Josh Safran and from Annapurna Television.

Written by Safran and directed by Jesse Peretz, Mixtape is a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Mixtape captures the different stages of love, exploring if time can heal a broken heart and if love can withstand life’s tragedies.

Dewan Tatum will play Joanna, a young professional with everything always under control. She’s the most rational person she knows. And yet she’s a little guarded, as if always prepared for the worst.

Also previously cast in the pilot are Megan Ferguson and Jahmil French.

Quantico creator Safran executive produces with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug is co-executive producer.

Dewan Tatum serves and host and mentor on NBC’s competition reality series World Of Dance, which is returning for a second season this summer. She previously starred on Lifetime’s Witches Of East End and NBC’s The Playboy Club.

Dewan Tatum is repped by UTA and Management 360.