Jason Michael Snow is set for a lead role opposite Kat Dennings in ABC’s untitled Justin Noble comedy pilot.

Written by Noble and directed by Will Gluck, the untitled project is based on the book and blog How May We Hate You? The workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest-services associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests they’re stuck with for eight to 16 hours a day.

Snow will play Gabe, the lovable funny and altruistic best friend to Ellie (Dennings), who worries that he’s getting too old for the already cutthroat gay dating scene in his area. Nevertheless, he doesn’t bog friends down with his problems – in fact he’s always willing to help his best friend Ellie with her issues.

The single-camera comedy hails from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer-producer Noble, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV, CBS TV Studios and ABC Studios.

Snow, a previous member of The Groundlings, performed in the 2017 CBS Diversity Showcase and appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon. Recently he played opposite Jane Krakowski, Fred Armisen, and Maya Rudolph in Fox’s A Christmas Story Live. Snow is repped by Paradigm and 3 Arts.