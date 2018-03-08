Frasier and Hot In Cleveland alumna Jane Leeves has been tapped for a leading role opposite Erin Foster and Don Johnson in Fox’s untitled Erin Foster single-camera comedy pilot (fka Daddy Issues), from actress-writer Foster,New Girl creator Liz Meriwether and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Foster, loosely based on her life, and directed by Kat Coiro, the comedy revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad, Roman (Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside down when she discovers her dad’s fallen in love with her best friend.

Leeves will play Angela, Andi’s (Foster) chic and confident mother and Roman’s (Johnson) ex-wife.

Leeves is probably best known for her role as no-nonsense leave-in physical therapist Daphne Moon on the classic NBC sitcom Frasier, a role that earned her an Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She went on to star in another successful multi-camera comedy series, TV Land’s Hot In Cleveland.

Leeves is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment.