James Tupper (Big Little Lies) has been tapped as a male lead opposite Katie Holmes in Fox’s FBI drama pilot from former Empire showrunner Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love. Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya) also has been cast in a series regular role in the project, produced by 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Chaiken and Love, the untitled drama (fka Mrs. Otis Regrets) centers on FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis (Holmes), who’s in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an affair with a prominent general (Tupper) – shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” Hazel Otis – wife, mother, patriot – begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation.

Tupper will play Moses Fallon, a four star general, military hero and National Security Advisor. Christian Camargo had been cast as the other male lead in the project, Hazel’s husband. Paul will play Daniel Cohen, a scrappy, scruffy blogger.

Chaiken and Scrivner Love executive produce with Judy Smith, Holmes and 3 Arts’ Oly Obst.

Tupper played Nathan Carlson in breakout Big Little Lies and is currently shooting Season 2 of the HBO series. The Revenge and Grey’s Anatomy alum also recurs on the upcoming Paramount Network series American Woman and recently did an arc on BBC’s The Brave. Tupper is repped by UTA and Untitled.

Hauser played Shawn Eckhardt in Neon’s I, Tonya opposite Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney. He most recently wrapped a leading role in Spike Lee’s Black Klansman for Focus Features & QC Entertainment, and will next be seen in Super Troopers 2. Hauser is repped by CAA, Principato-Young Entertainment and attorney Isaac Dunham.