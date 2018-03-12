New York’s famed Metropolitan Opera has severed ties with its longtime conductor and figurehead James Levine, its Music Director Emeritus and Artistic Director of its young-artist program, after completing an investigation into sexual misconduct claims. The move comes after Levine was suspended in December following a report detailing the allegations in the New York Times.

The Met said today its investigation, conducted by outside counsel, “uncovered credible evidence that Mr. Levine had engaged in sexually abusive and harassing conduct both before and during the period when he worked at the Met. The investigation also uncovered credible evidence that Mr. Levine engaged in sexually abusive and harassing conduct towards vulnerable artists in the early stages of their careers, over whom Mr. Levine had authority.

“In light of these findings, the Met concludes that it would be inappropriate and impossible for Mr. Levine to continue to work at the Met.”

Levine has been associated with the Met Opera for more than four decades, stepping down in 2016 as music director. During that time, he re-shaped the Met orchestra into one of the world’s best – and most recorded – ensembles, guest conducted most of the top orchestras, served simultaneously as music director of the Boston Symphony and continued working despite crippling physical challenges, including Parkinson’s disease, that often had him conducting from a specially built wheelchair.

The allegations detailed in the NYT included assertions that Levine engaged in sexual activity with teenage boy musicians in ensembles he conducted, and go as far back as 1968, when he was a member of the faculty at the Meadow Brook School of Music in Michigan.

Here’s the Met’s full statement, which adds that claims or rumors that the nonprofit’s board was part of a cover-up were “unsubstantiated.”