Shaggy and James Corden re-worked “It Wasn’t Me” on The Late Late Show to update viewers about Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian rannygazoo in the 2016 presidential election.

Blondly be-wigged Shaggy played President Donald Trump, while silver-helmeted Corden took Robert Mueller duty.

Among the highlights:

“Special counsel got you sweating like crazy, tweeting that it’s a witch hunt,”

“Open up, got some questions about Russia, evidence you should confront!,” Corden/Mueller told Trump/Shaggy, who was guesting on Cordon’s CBS late-night show to promo his upcoming Netflix movie, Game Over, Man!

“I’m just trying to learn the truth and figure out how much you know,” Corden/Mueller continued.

“All this time my investigation never took its eyes off you.”

“They may say I take too long and my probe is a giant fail.

“But stay tuned, my investigation’s putting Donald Trump in jail.”