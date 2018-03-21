Bret Baier has booked fired former FBI Director James Comey for April 26. The Special Report booking will mark Comey’s first appearance on Fox News Channel in promotion of his upcoming book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, which comes out April 18.

Fox promises that chief political anchor Baier also will discuss the ongoing Russia investigation, the Trump administration and other topics.

Lots to work with: In its bio of Comey, his publisher notes he served as director of the FBI from 2013-17 and was appointed to the post by President Obama. Comey previously served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and was the U.S. deputy attorney general in the administration of President George W. Bush. “From prosecuting the Mafia and Martha Stewart to helping change the Bush administration’s policies on torture and electronic surveillance, overseeing the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation, as well as ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, Comey has been involved in some of the most consequential cases and policies of recent history,” his Flatiron Books bio reads.

The content of Comey’s book is top-secret stuff. Flatirons is using a password-protected electronic system on the project, and all who touch it — including shipping workers — have to sign NDAs, Politico reports.

A Higher Loyalty had topped Amazon’s new-release list until the morning after John Oliver unveiled his answer to Mike Pence’s book in which his family bunny celebrates Veep-dom. Oliver’s book, in which Pence family bunny Marlon Bundo falls in love with another boy bunny, deposed Comey’s book from the top spot.