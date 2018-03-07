James Comey will be making his first late-night appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert announced Tuesday night that he has booked the former FBI director for CBS’ Late Show on April 17.

“We’re going to have to get a bigger chair and I’m going to need to get a stepladder to interview the guy,” Colbert joked of Comey, who happens to be 6-foot-8.

April 17 also is the day that Comey’s new book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, will arrive in stores.

Since he was fired by Donald Trump, Comey has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s attacks on the FBI and a staunch defender of the agency. Shortly after he was terminated, Comey asked a friend to leak excerpts to the press of a memo he had written when he was FBI Director, recounting a private conversation with Trump in February 2017. According to Comey, Trump had asked him to “let go” of potential charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn whom Trump had fired the day before.

You can watch the announcement below: