Danny Boyle has squeaked out a bit more information on his potential involvement in the next James Bond film, the 25th in the series. His comments, which came during a New York red carpet premiere of he and FX’s upcoming limited series Trust, confirm earlier indications that Boyle and his Trainspotting screenwriter John Hodge are working on a script.

“We’re working on a script at the moment, and we’ll see what happens,” Boyle told Metro US at last night’s screening. “But it’s a great idea so hopefully it will work — would love to be able to tell you more, but I’m not going to.”

As Deadline’s Mike Fleming reported last month, Hodge won’t be done for another month or so, but when he turns in the script, one of two things will happen: MGM and the producers will like it enough to shelve the movie they were contemplating — the listed writers are Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, whose 007 credits include the Sam Mednes-directed Skyfall and Spectre and Casino Royale — and they will instead make the Boyle-Hodge version. Otherwise, Boyle won’t direct the film and it will be back to the other script, for which MGM and the producers had assembled a shortlist of directors including Yann Demange, Denis Villeneuve and David Mackenzie.

Boyle has worked with Bond star Daniel Craig before, when he directed the opening ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics — a filmed segment that involved an action scene with a cameo from Queen Elizabeth II.

MGM has already set a November 8, 2019 release date through Annapurna Pictures in North America. Craig has made a deal to return and fill out his contract, which expires after the next film.