EXCLUSIVE: Jackson Robert Scott, who played Georgie Denbrough in New Line’s wildly successful Stephen King pic It, has joined Taylor Schilling atop Orion Pictures’ new horror movie from Nicholas McCarthy, previously known as Descendant.

The now-untitled pic has McCarthy helming an original script by Midnight Meat Train scribe Jeff Buhler.

Production is being eyed to start this month in Toronto, with Tripp Vinson producing. Daniel Bekerman, Lisa Zambri, Nick Spicer and Buhler are executive producers. The movie centers on a mother (Schilling) who, concerned about the disturbing behavior of her son (Scott), thinks something supernatural may be affecting him.

Orion was recently relaunched by MGM as a new, stand-alone U.S. theatrical marketing and distribution company.

Scott will reunite with It director Andy Muschietti as a lead in Hulu’s horror/fantasy drama series Locke & Key in addition to the It sequel. He has guest-starred on Fear the Walking Dead and Criminal Minds.

