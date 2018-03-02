EXCLUSIVE: Twilight alum Jackson Rathbone, Esai Morales (How To Get Away With Murder), and Alex Meneses (Everybody Loves Raymond) have been cast in the indie film, The Wall Of Mexico, along with Marisol Sacramento, Moises Arias, and Rosanna Arquette. The political comedic drama is being co-directed by Magdalena Zyzak and Zachary Cotler, who also wrote the script.

It centers on a small American town in which the only Mexican family (also the wealthiest family in town), decides to build a wall around their ranch to stop townspeople from stealing their well water, which local superstition claims has Fountain of Youth properties.

The Mexican/American co-production will commence filming in May. Adrian Durazo, Marla Arreola, and Sarahi Castro from Baja-based production company Specola are producing the project with executive producers Patrick Cassavetti and Craig R. Johnson.

Jackson is repped by Innovative, LINK Entertainment, and attorney Peter Nelson; Morales by Innovative, LINK, and attorney Eric Feig; Meneses by Pakula/King and Untitled.