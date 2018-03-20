EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Factory and ITV Studios Global Entertainment just entered into a major distribution deal to bring a library of iconic films — like Oscar winning titles Sophie’s Choice and On Golden Pond — and series to entertainment platforms in North America. The multi-year deal grants Shout! Factory extensive rights, including broadcast, video on-demand, streaming, digital, and home entertainment to over 135 cinema classics and TV series.

TV series in the deal include the 1967 series The Prisoner as well as Christmas Comes to Williow Creek, Hammer House of Horror and Gerry Anderson TV shows like Firebal XL-5, Stingray, Thunderbirds, Captain Scarlet and Supercar. Other films include The Big Sleep (Robert Mitchum, James Stewart), Domino Principle (Gene Hackman, Candice Bergen), The Stepfather movie franchise, Raise the Titanic (Jason Robards), The Last Unicorn (Jeff Bridges, Alan Arkin, Mia Farrow), The Eagle Has Landed (Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland, Robert Duvall), Capricorn One, and The Cassandra Crossing.

The deal was put together by Shout Factory’s founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos, and Rob Kaplan, VP US Sales for ITVS GE.

Shout! Factory and ITVS GE are working closely to remaster a number of these titles, some of which have never been available on digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD. Also, Shout! Factory is working to include bonus content for special editions.

ITV Studios Global is one of the world’s leading international TV distribution, home entertainment, publishing, merchandising and licensing businesses. Part of ITV PLC, which includes the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster, ITV Studios Global Entertainment has offices in London, Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Sydney.