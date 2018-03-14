ITV has ordered female-led relationship drama, Deep Water, to be produced by Kudos. The six-part ensemble is written by Anna Symon (Indian Summers) and adapted from the Windermere novels by author Paula Daly. The series focuses on the lives of three women living in the Lake District. It’s a modern look at family and the pressures of juggling busy lives. ITV Drama chief Polly Hill calls it “funny, sexy, truthful and often outrageous.” Karen Wilson, Diederick Santer and Symon will exec produce. Deep Water shoots in the fall of this year and will be distributed by Endemol Shine International.

REX/Shutterstock Iconic Japanese director and actor Takeshi “Beat” Kitano, is to quit Office Kitano, the film production company and agency he founded more than 30 years ago, according to local media reports. The star is said to be leaving the firm at the end of the month and is to form a new company. Kitano, 71, won the Golden Lion at the Venice film festival in 1997 for Hana-bi. Outrage Coda, the final film in his yakuza gangster trilogy, screened out of competition in Venice last year.

Sonia Friedman Productions Hit West End play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child has set its third cast with performances to begin on May 23. The run for the current cast ends May 20. Joining the company are Jamie Ballard (Penny Dreadful, Ripper Street) who will play Harry, Susie Trayling (Killing Eve, The White Princess) as Ginny Potter and Joe Idris-Roberts as their son Albus. Jonathan Case joins to play Scorpius Malfoy. Thomas Aldridge will continue as Ron Weasley as well as Rakie Ayola as Hermione Granger and Helen Aluko as their daughter Rose. James Howard also continues as Draco Malfoy. Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said today that they will release a further allocation of tickets for 2019 beginning on April 5.