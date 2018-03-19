Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs took the Audience Award in the Headliners section at SXSW, a trophy previously won the past three years by such movies as Baby Driver, Demolition and the Sally Field pic Hello, My Name Is Doris.
Isle of Dogs, which opens Friday, follows a young boy (Koyu Rankin) in Japan looking for his lost dog after all the canine pets have been exiled to a garbage dump. Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray, Greta Gerwig and Tilda Swinton are among those in the ensemble voice-over cast.
Isle of Dogs beat out other headliner titles making their SXSW premiere: Blockers, Boundaries, Final Portrait, Ready Player One, A Quiet Place and Paradox.
Here’s a list of the other audience awards winners:
Narrative Feature Competition
First Match
Director: Olivia Newman
Documentary Feature Competition
TransMilitary
Directors: Gabriel Silverman, Fiona Dawson
Narrative Spotlight
All Square
Director: John Hyams
Documentary Spotlight
The Dawn Wall
Director: Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer
Visions
Profile
Director: Timur Bekmambetov
Midnighters
Upgrade
Director: Leigh Whannell
Episodic
Vida
Director: Alonso Ruizpalacios, So Yong Kim
24 Beats Per Second
Ruben Blades Is Not My Name
Director: Abner Benaim
Global
Virus Tropical
Director: Santiago Caicedo
Festival Favorite
Science Fair
Director: Cristina Costantini, Darren Foster
Excellence in Title Design
#19 – Offf Barcelona 2017
Directors: Eve Duhamel, Julien Vallee