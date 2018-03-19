Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs took the Audience Award in the Headliners section at SXSW, a trophy previously won the past three years by such movies as Baby Driver, Demolition and the Sally Field pic Hello, My Name Is Doris.

Isle of Dogs, which opens Friday, follows a young boy (Koyu Rankin) in Japan looking for his lost dog after all the canine pets have been exiled to a garbage dump. Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray, Greta Gerwig and Tilda Swinton are among those in the ensemble voice-over cast.

Isle of Dogs beat out other headliner titles making their SXSW premiere: Blockers, Boundaries, Final Portrait, Ready Player One, A Quiet Place and Paradox.

Here’s a list of the other audience awards winners:

Narrative Feature Competition

First Match

Director: Olivia Newman

Documentary Feature Competition

TransMilitary

Directors: Gabriel Silverman, Fiona Dawson

Narrative Spotlight

All Square

Director: John Hyams

Documentary Spotlight

The Dawn Wall

Director: Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer

Visions

Profile

Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Midnighters

Upgrade

Director: Leigh Whannell

Episodic

Vida

Director: Alonso Ruizpalacios, So Yong Kim

24 Beats Per Second

Ruben Blades Is Not My Name

Director: Abner Benaim

Global

Virus Tropical

Director: Santiago Caicedo

Festival Favorite

Science Fair

Director: Cristina Costantini, Darren Foster

Excellence in Title Design

#19 – Offf Barcelona 2017

Directors: Eve Duhamel, Julien Vallee