EXCLUSIVE: No sooner than the Oscars are in the rearview mirror then it is time for Emmy season, and that means the kickoff premiere event: Deadline’s Contenders Emmys. Invitations to the all-day event on Sunday, April 15, at the DGA Theatre are going out today to members of the Television Academy and select guild members. If you’re a Television Academy member and you didn’t receive an invite, go to Deadline’s RSVP line right away as this event reaches capacity within 48 hours. Or sooner.

REX/Shutterstock

It all kicks off at 8:30 AM, after a catered breakfast sponsored by Prime Video, with Rachel Brosnahan and the cast and creators of Amazon’s hot new Golden Globe-winning show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as Bryan Cranston and the team behind the new comedy series The Dangerous Book for Boys. Then its off to the races with 23 more shows and so much talent that its impossible to list them all, but it is a record number this year with more than 100 onstage participants confirmed to date.

Among notable newcomers to Contenders this year are Sharon Stone with HBO’s Mosaic, the very talented young star Iain Armitage from CBS’ Young Sheldon, Jason Bateman and Julia Garner from Netflix’s Ozark, TBS’ Conan O’Brien as well as a later session with CBS’ James Corden. Also joining us is Darren Aronofsky, EP of One Strange Rock, followed by notable documentarian Ken Burns discussing his 10-part series The Vietnam War, to name just a few.

Rex/Shutterstock

Netflix is sponsoring the lunch where the entire cast of GLOW will chat with attendees. After lunch, the afternoon is jam-packed with 19 more shows and panelists including the venerable Norman Lear (One Day at a Time), the comedic team from FX’s Baskets including Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson and the Cocaine Godmother herself, Catherine Zeta-Jones. After this marathon of clips, conversations and talent, the day ends with Hulu, which not only will showcase three series — The Handmaid’s Tale, The Looming Tower and Hard Sun — but also sponsoring a fun cocktail reception for all.

The lineup features presentations by Prime Video, HBO, Warner Bros. Television Group, Fox/Twentieth Century Fox Television, Pop TV, Starz, TNT, TBS, ABC Studios, TV Land, IFC, National Geographic, Netflix, Sony Pictures Television, FX, AMC, Comedy Central, A+E Networks, BBC America, CBS Television Studios, AT&T Audience Network, PBS, Paramount Network and Hulu.

Taking turns moderating the panels will be Deadline’s co-editors-in chief Nellie Andreeva and Mike Fleming Jr., senior editor Dominic Patten, TVLine founder and editor-in-chief Michael Ausiello, AwardsLine editor Joe Utichi, technology editor Dawn Chmielewski and me.

Sponsors this year are Final Draft, Pinewood Atlanta Studios, Screen Engine/ASI, Poltrona Frau/Cappellini and Michter’s Whiskey.