International Women’s Day is being celebrated today not only overseas, where it is a national holiday in some countries, but also in the U.S. Here’s how TV networks, film studios and other outlets are commemorating the day (and yes, McDonald’s did flip its golden arches — though only at one retail restaurant, otherwise online):

TELEVISION

— Viacom International’s #SoundOn campaign will spotlight inspiring messages of gender equality and female empowerment from celebrities at Viacom award shows and spoken word poets across its platforms in nearly 180 territories including in the U.S.

— MTV is flipping the “M” in its brand logo for the day across its linear and digital platforms. MTVU, MTV Classic and MTV Live is airing 24 hours of all-female music videos, and Nick Cannon: Wild ‘N Out (11 PM ET/PT) will feature an all-female cast for the first time in the rap battle series’ history. The networks will also participate in parent company.

— CMT and CMT Music is presenting the networks’ first-ever all-female music video takeover and showcasing CMT’s “Next Women of Country” roster, a campaign that spotlights emerging female voices on-air, on social media and via an all-female tour.

— Netflix is launching Season 2 of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, as well as the documentary Ladies First, which tells the story of Deepika Kumari who, born to abject poverty in rural India, became the world’s best archer.

— Freeform is launching a #NotSorry campaign across its linear and social platforms, which will bleep out every time a woman says “sorry” on-ai from 11 AM-11 PM ET.

BROADWAY

— Disney Theatrical’s upcoming Broadway musical Frozen will host two events partnered with The Actors Fund: a symposium, “Women’s Day on Broadway: Celebrating Stories By, For, & About Women,” at the show’s St. James Theatre, on March 12. A March 14 performance of the musical benefit The Actors Fund and its Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative.

ALSO

— Emma Watson, a UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador, is taking over National Geographic’s Instagram account, highlighting female photographers.

Do you know of more events? Email editors@deadline.com and keep checking back for updates.