As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Hollywood celebrities, D.C. pundits and politicians are tweeting their messages and hopes. Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Paul McCartney and Shonda Rhimes are among those wishing for a successful and happy day. “We are beautiful,” writes actress Heather Graham, “we are strong, we are powerful everyday!”

Related
International Women's Day: Studios, Networks, Broadway Plans

Here is a sampling. Deadline will update as the day goes on.