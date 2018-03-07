EXCLUSIVE: Actors represented by Innovative Artists have recently received letters from the agency, notifying them of a possible computer breach. In response to an inquiry from Deadline, a rep for Innovative Artists provided details of the incident and the agency’s response:

There was a burglary of three computers at Innovative Artists on February 11 after business hours. Security footage has been turned over to law enforcement authorities who are currently investigating.

Based on our discussions with law enforcement, insurance agents and computer experts, this incident may be connected to a recent string of similar burglaries in the Santa Monica area where certain types of equipment were targeted for the value of the hardware.

No computer servers with more sensitive data were taken. We are not aware of any data being accessed or actually compromised. However, in the interest of caution and transparency, we have decided to notify all persons potentially impacted, including clients, and to provide them with access to customary credit monitoring services.