Sony landed Infinite, a scifi- spec script by Jacob Chase. Neal Moritz and Original Film will produce. The script is described as a potential tent pole about a crew of scientists who explore the afterlife.

Chase is the writer/director who just scored a deal with Amblin Partners to turn his horror short Larry into a feature-length film. Chase will write and direct the movie version, and The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce a film about a terrifying monster who manifests through hi-tech devices like smart phones and iPads.

Chase won’t direct Infinite. Paradigm reps him.