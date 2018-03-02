Actresses including Sean Young (Blade Runner) and Jessica Barth (Ted), New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, CBS Films President Terry Press and former Miramax UK boss Paul Webster have all spoken out about the allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein in a BBC/PBS documentary.

Weinstein: The Inside Story, a co-production between Frontline and the BBC’s Panorama, aired last night in the UK to 2M viewers and will be broadcast this evening on PBS. The one-hour special, which comes hot on the heels of Channel 4 documentary Working With Weinstein, charts the former TWC chief’s rise from music promoter to film industry kingpin, interviewing a handful of the women who have now made allegations of sexual assault or harassment against him. It also covers the extraordinary efforts Weinstein made to silence his accusers.

Blade Runner star Young claims that Weinstein exposed himself to her during the making of 1992 movie Love Crimes. Young’s rejection of his advances led to her being marginalised on future projects, she claims. Actress Katherine Kendall (Swingers) describes how Weinstein exposed himself to the actress in his apartment in 1993. When she rejected his requests for a massage, she claims he told her, “If you won’t let me touch you, will you at least lift up your shirt and show me your tits?” Kendall managed to escape.

In the documentary, model Zoe Brock claims that she met Weinstein at a dinner in Cannes in 1998, and went back to his room in the Hotel Du Cap. She describes how she ran to the bathroom after Weinstein asked her for a massage. When she rejected his advances “he started to cry.” “He said, ‘You don’t like me because I’m fat,'” the model claims.

Meanwhile, British actress and model Kadian Noble describes in painful detail how Weinstein forced her to masturbate him in his hotel room in Cannes in 2014. CBS executive Press goes on to describe the “ritualistic humiliation” of the alleged assaults and how they speak to an obsession with power. Barth says she is glad a discussion she had with friend and Ted co-star Seth MacFarlane about her own experience with Weinstein led to MacFarlane’s joke about Weinstein at the 2013 Oscars in which he said the best actress nominees would no longer need to pretend to find Weinstein attractive.

Later in the film, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who helped broker TWC’s sale yesterday, says of the inaction from the TWC board, “It’s sort of unfathomable. Not one formal investigation by human resources, by the corporation, into Harvey’s conduct. We’ve never seen anything as despicable as this”.

UK producer Paul Webster (Atonement), who was head of production for Miramax between 1995 and 1997 and later head of Film4, admits he knew he “was making a deal with the devil” when he joined the company but that, like many, he was seduced by the “cult of Harvey”. “I think I did know, but chose to suppress it,” Webster says about Harvey’s wrongdoing, adding that he had known enough to stop his assistant from going to the Savoy Hotel to meet Weinstein one night. Ultimately, he says, “I didn’t have the guts to do anything about it [Harvey’s behaviour]. The deal I made with the devil was to my advantage.”

Meanwhile, publisher and editor Tina Brown details how Weinstein offered book deals to women – including a flight attendant – to keep them quiet. New Yorker journalist Ken Auleta says he wished he could have “nailed” the producer when he had a chance in 2002 but that he couldn’t stand allegations up. He claims that when he confronted Weinstein the producer broke down in tears and begged him not to write a story.

Weinstein’s representatives refuted all the documentary’s allegations except those of model Zoe Brock.

The documentary is being sold by BBC Worldwide.