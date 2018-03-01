At the 2014 Independent Spirit Awards, a woman named Laurie Woods was among the volunteers scrambling to keep the food coming and drinks flowing while stars from Nebraska, 12 Years a Slave and Dallas Buyers Club wined, dined and hoped for a trophy.

But Woods now says the word “volunteer” doesn’t really fit what she and scores of other workers accomplished that day and in the several weeks leading up to it, and she wants Film Independent to pay up. She has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking class-action status for workers who, she says, could put in as many as 14 hours a day every day for up to three weeks.

The workers, the suit alleges, are misclassified by Film Independent as volunteers when in fact they were non-exempt employees, a “misclassification” made “with knowledge and intent to subvert the legal protections afforded to paid employees, and to profit at expense of Volunteer Employees.”

Woods’ suit, filed by Beverly Hills attorneys Shaun Setareh and Richard Lloyd Sherman, seeks class action status for volunteers who worked at Film Independent’s Independent Spirit Awards, Los Angeles Film Festival and Film Independent at LACMA.

Film Independent, the suit charges, recruited “thousands of volunteer employees” via websites, social media and other advertising, all with the promise of free admission to the glitzy events. “Because volunteers are expected to, and in fact did, spend the vast majority of their time performing job duties under Defendants’ direction, supervision and control,” the suit claims, “the promise of free admission was illusory.”

“In reality,” it continues, “the Volunteer employees are required to work for the duration of the event, and are never able to enjoy the event. As a result, Volunteer Employees do not receive any compensation for their ’employment’ and in many cases incur expenses for which they have not been reimbursed by Defendants.”

In addition to class action status, Woods’ suit seeks unpaid wages, penalties and other damages.

Deadline has reached out to Film Independent for comment.