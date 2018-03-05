Refresh for latest…: Best Actress Oscar winner Frances McDormand did very little campaigning for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri during awards season, preferring to let the work speak for itself. But she had two powerful words that were heard round the world on Oscar night: “Inclusion Rider.”

A reference to a clause that allows actors to contractually demand 50% diversity on set, it set the internet ablaze as Oscar watchers searched for the term’s meaning and as folks reacted on social media. Merriam-Webster tweeted that “inclusion” was the dictionary website’s “top search on the night.” It was followed by “cinematography,” “in memoriam,” “feminism” and “rider.”

Backstage, McDormand said she had just learned about the rider. “You can ask for it and demand 50% diversity in crew. The whole idea of women not trending, African Americans not trending; it changes now and the inclusion rider has something to do with that,” she declared.

Coming at the time of #MeToo and Time’sUp, McDormand’s call was heard across the globe as media jumped on the phrase from the UK to Germany, India, Spain and elsewhere. Celebrities and pundits also weighed in after the rousing speech. Check out their reactions below and check back for updates:

📈'Inclusion' is our top search on the night, followed by 'cinematography,' 'in memoriam,' 'feminism,' and 'rider.' #Oscars — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) March 5, 2018

I’m committed to the Inclusion Rider. Who’s with me? https://t.co/yvQ0wR5D80 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 5, 2018

To clarify further: It’s brave because you’re saying up front, “If you won’t commit to inclusion, I won’t take your money.” And it matters because it puts pressure on a studio’s bottom line. Props to Frances McDormand. For real. — Phillip Atiba Goff (@DrPhilGoff) March 5, 2018

Thrilled for @JordanPeele! Inspired by Frances Mcdormand and all the female nominees. Excited by #Coco and all the Latinos who won and presented tonight. Left feeling oh so hopeful for the future of Hollywood. #Oscars90 #TimesUp #inclusionrider — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) March 5, 2018

#InclusionRider Put it in your contracts influential men and women of Hollywood or any industry who want to be part of the solution. #FrancesMcDormand @ReignOfApril — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 5, 2018

Idea: Every year, we should use the #oscars to collectively learn a new concept in contract law. #inclusionrider — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) March 5, 2018

Frances you are one weird yet absolutely wonderful human being. #inclusionrider @Oscars_2018live pic.twitter.com/6R1weCJ9c4 — Cady McClain (@CadyMcClain) March 5, 2018

An Inclusion Rider is something an actor can put in their contract that ensures gender and racial equality in hiring on movie sets. Especially important if they’re the big name getting the film greenlit. It’s a good thing :) #inclusionrider #oscars #legalese — Christopher Redman (@iCHRISREDMAN) March 5, 2018

New life motto: "Don't talk to me at the party. Talk to me in the office." (paraphrased words of #francesmcdormand)#Oscars — Hannah Hart (@harto) March 5, 2018

#FrancesMcDormand YES!!! And I'm glad best actress was, for a change, delivered AFTER best actor. — Laura Donnelly (@donnellylaura1) March 5, 2018

So earlier @abcnews radio managed to report #Oscars wins including best picture and best actor but somehow neglected to mention #bestactress and #FrancesMcDormand SHOW STOPPING SPEECH!!! Oh #metoo there is work to be done — Magda Szubanski (@MagdaSzubanski) March 5, 2018